Grubhub And Hot Ones Are Teaming Up For An Exclusive NYC Virtual Restaurant
If you've ever watched an episode of "Hot Ones" on YouTube and thought, "I could do that," this summer is your chance to put your taste buds to the test. New York City-based fans of the streaming series who think they can handle the hottest of hot wing sauces imaginable will soon be able to recreate their hot seat thanks to a pop-up partnership with Grubhub, powered by Mealco, a food-tech startup.
Beginning Friday, June 29, if you think you have what it takes to handle a plate of Los Calientes Rojo wings and other spicy sauces, you can order from a menu of wings, crispy chicken sandwiches, or plant-based chicken-style sandwiches dipped in tongue-busting flavors that have put A-list stars like Gordon Ramsay, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Pedro Pascal and Margot Robbie to the test.
"For years, fans have asked to try the iconic 'Hot Ones' menu for themselves," Chris Schonbergerand, General Manager of online video producer First We Feast, said. "We can't wait to bring the heat straight to their doors through our collaboration with Mealco's virtual restaurant technology for this epic milestone."
Get in on the action
If you've never seen the show (but love hot wings), which is celebrating eight years this week, the premise is simple. Host Sean Evans invites a celebrity guest to eat ten chicken wings, each topped with progressively hotter sauces. After eating each wing, Evans asks the guest an interview question. If the celeb can handle the heat, they can promote an upcoming project. If they fail, they're added to the wall of shame (but yes, they are still allowed to plug their work — it's all in good fun).
If you want to eat along with the 300th episode with John Mulaney, which is out now, update your Grubhub app because the Hot Ones pop-up is a limited-time-only deal. Choose from 6- or 12-piece wings or a crispy sandwich, and then select your sauce: Los Calientes Rojo, The Classic Chili Maple, or The Classic Garlic Fresno. You'll have the option to order à la carte or make it a meal with french fries and a drink, and if you have your doubts about managing the heat, you might want to add an apple fritter topped with sweet milk to cool things down.
If you're in New York City and hankering for something spicy, check your Grubhub app to see if you're in a delivery area — and be sure to keep plenty of water, milk, and ice cream on hand to beat the heat!