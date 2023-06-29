Grubhub And Hot Ones Are Teaming Up For An Exclusive NYC Virtual Restaurant

If you've ever watched an episode of "Hot Ones" on YouTube and thought, "I could do that," this summer is your chance to put your taste buds to the test. New York City-based fans of the streaming series who think they can handle the hottest of hot wing sauces imaginable will soon be able to recreate their hot seat thanks to a pop-up partnership with Grubhub, powered by Mealco, a food-tech startup.

Beginning Friday, June 29, if you think you have what it takes to handle a plate of Los Calientes Rojo wings and other spicy sauces, you can order from a menu of wings, crispy chicken sandwiches, or plant-based chicken-style sandwiches dipped in tongue-busting flavors that have put A-list stars like Gordon Ramsay, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Pedro Pascal and Margot Robbie to the test.

"For years, fans have asked to try the iconic 'Hot Ones' menu for themselves," Chris Schonbergerand, General Manager of online video producer First We Feast, said. "We can't wait to bring the heat straight to their doors through our collaboration with Mealco's virtual restaurant technology for this epic milestone."