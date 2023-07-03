Hot Ones NYC Grubhub Pop-Up Review: Bringing The Heat To Your Door

"Hot Ones" recently celebrated its 300th episode featuring John Mulaney. After eight years, the long-running YouTube show on First We Feast has had hundreds of Hollywood A-listers, celebrity chefs, and internet celebrities on camera to try a progression of 10 chicken wings, each doused in a hotter sauce than the last. If you've ever watched the star of your favorite TV show reach for the milk before Da' Bomb hits and thought you could handle that, now you might get a chance to try. As of June 29th, daring diners in New York City can try three of the hot sauces featured in recent seasons of "Hot Ones."

The First We Feast brand "Hot Ones" has teamed up with food delivery giant Grubhub to open a pop-up virtual restaurant in NYC. This isn't a dine-in location and is instead a ghost kitchen located in Manhattan that prepares and delivers a handful of exclusive, limited-time-only menu items. Residents of Brooklyn and Manhattan within the delivery range can order from a small menu of a couple of fried chicken options covered in one of three featured "Hot Ones" sauces.

When the promotion was announced there was no end date given to the pop-up, but we knew immediately that it was something we needed to try. We ordered a handful of items in order to sample each of the hot sauces served at the Hot Ones NYC virtual restaurant. Here's how it went.