It Looks Like Costco's Pumpkin Spice Loaf Is Finally Back In Stores
The temperatures are dropping, trees are beginning to change colors in some parts of the country, the snow is falling in Rocky Mountain National Park, and the pumpkin spice latte is back at Starbucks (for the 20th anniversary of the PSL!). And one more marker of the fall season has come back around: The pumpkin spice loaf has returned to Costco bakery shelves. The loaf was spotted over the weekend selling for $9.99, although prices may vary by location.
The loaf is a two-and-a-half pound cake-like enriched quickbread (think banana or zucchini bread). It's been described as more of a spice loaf than a pumpkin loaf; much like how the Starbucks PSL is heavier on the spice mix than the autumn squash. If you're jonesing for pure pumpkin, the four-pound Costco pumpkin pie is back, too. The loaf is moist and has thick cream cheese frosting on top and a generous flurry of white chocolate shavings. Some reviews have mentioned cinnamon swirls within the loaf, while a handful of commenters have claimed that they've never seen this marbling. It's possible that this varies by bakery.
A split reception
The Reddit thread announcing the return of the Costco pumpkin spice loaf features a comment hailing the moment as the best day of that commenter's life. In 2021, commenters on TikTok raved about the pumpkin spice loaf as well. And commenters on social media following the announcement of its return in 2022 made claims about devouring it overnight and how yummy it is.
But not everyone is a fan. The reception of this loaf seems to be very split — it's a polarizing item. Only a handful of folks have had a lukewarm reaction. Others have a much stronger negative reaction, saying things that are quite the opposite of its fans' praise.
One of the main complaints about the loaf, surprisingly, is that it's quite dry. This seems to be a bakery-by-bakery issue, as the loaf's moist texture is the selling point for others. Some were disappointed that the cake was more spice than pumpkin, and others really didn't care for the white chocolate curls. The Costco cream cheese frosting has been noted as divisive. Now that it will be rolling out across Costco bakeries, it's your turn to try it and decide for yourself.