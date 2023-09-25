It Looks Like Costco's Pumpkin Spice Loaf Is Finally Back In Stores

The Reddit thread announcing the return of the Costco pumpkin spice loaf features a comment hailing the moment as the best day of that commenter's life. In 2021, commenters on TikTok raved about the pumpkin spice loaf as well. And commenters on social media following the announcement of its return in 2022 made claims about devouring it overnight and how yummy it is.

But not everyone is a fan. The reception of this loaf seems to be very split — it's a polarizing item. Only a handful of folks have had a lukewarm reaction. Others have a much stronger negative reaction, saying things that are quite the opposite of its fans' praise.

One of the main complaints about the loaf, surprisingly, is that it's quite dry. This seems to be a bakery-by-bakery issue, as the loaf's moist texture is the selling point for others. Some were disappointed that the cake was more spice than pumpkin, and others really didn't care for the white chocolate curls. The Costco cream cheese frosting has been noted as divisive. Now that it will be rolling out across Costco bakeries, it's your turn to try it and decide for yourself.