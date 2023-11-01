Blue Moon Zesty And Pie Pint Seasoning Blends Review: These Are Bold, But In The Wrong Way

Blue Moon Brewing Company began producing its signature Belgian-style wheat Ale in 1995. Its moniker came about when it was proclaimed that a beer this good only comes about once in a blue moon. Its claim to fame was a distinct blend of tartness and subtle sweetness conferred by Valencia orange peels. Its latest inspiration hopes to brighten your holiday season with a limited-time-only line of seasonings.

The Zesty and Pie Pint Seasonings were crafted to capture the signature sweet and savory balance that made Blue Moon's original Belgian-style wheat ale a fan favorite. Each is infused with elements of coriander and hops for a unique, zesty treat that will amp up your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving game.

I had the opportunity to sample these specialty seasonings, and evaluated each based on aroma, taste, and how well it encapsulates the flavors of a classic Blue Moon Belgian-Style Wheat Ale. I also considered how these seasonings could be implemented to enhance my culinary creations this holiday season. Read on for the full scoop.