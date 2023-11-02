The Essential Tool You Need For Making Extra Tall Layer Cakes

When you're making an extra tall layer cake, stability might be a concern. The taller the cake, the more danger there is for the layers to slide and fall off. And, if you have to transport your cake from the kitchen to the location of the party, there's even more potential for disaster.

Fortunately, there are ways to add some extra support to your tall layered cakes while assembling them. One easy way is to slide some wooden dowels down into the cake layers. These will help to support the weight of the cake, frosting, and decorations, ensuring that the cake looks perfect by presentation time.

All you'll need to do is grab a few food-safe wooden dowels. Build each layer of the tiered cake on a separate cake board, then carefully slide the dowels down through each layer all the way to the bottom. Once the dowels hit the bottom of the cake, cut off the tops so they don't stick out through the frosting. Then, add the next layer on top.