It's Time You Try Stuffing Your Meatloaf With Mashed Potatoes

Meatloaf is a hearty meal that pairs perfectly with mounds of creamy mashed potatoes, whether you enjoy them plain or doused in gravy. While you're welcome to keep up the tradition of serving the starch along with your meatloaf, why not take things up a notch and use it as a stuffing for the loaf instead?

Mashed potato stuffed meatloaf consists of a standard meatloaf recipe, except that it's filled with buttery mashed potatoes. When you slice into the dish, you'll be greeted by the soft and fluffy spuds within, adding texture and variety to your meatloaf. You can pair it with a fresh salad or green vegetables to balance out the extra heartiness of this rendition.

Of course, if you want to try this amazing twist on a classic comfort meal, you'll need to know what ingredients to use and how to put the whole thing together for optimal results.