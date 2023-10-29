It's Time You Try Stuffing Your Meatloaf With Mashed Potatoes
Meatloaf is a hearty meal that pairs perfectly with mounds of creamy mashed potatoes, whether you enjoy them plain or doused in gravy. While you're welcome to keep up the tradition of serving the starch along with your meatloaf, why not take things up a notch and use it as a stuffing for the loaf instead?
Mashed potato stuffed meatloaf consists of a standard meatloaf recipe, except that it's filled with buttery mashed potatoes. When you slice into the dish, you'll be greeted by the soft and fluffy spuds within, adding texture and variety to your meatloaf. You can pair it with a fresh salad or green vegetables to balance out the extra heartiness of this rendition.
Of course, if you want to try this amazing twist on a classic comfort meal, you'll need to know what ingredients to use and how to put the whole thing together for optimal results.
What's different about mashed potato stuffed meatloaf
The most obvious difference between this dinner and your regular meatloaf, of course, is that this one is filled with fluffy mashed potatoes. In terms of what kinds of potatoes to use, you've actually got a bit of freedom here. Many home cooks go for Yukon Gold but feel free to play around and try another variety if you want. Alternatively, if you don't want to take the time to boil and mash them yourself, you can always use a boxed mashed potato mix.
Another aspect that's unique about this particular meal is the preparation method. The first step is to make the ground beef mix and pat half of it into a loaf pan or baking sheet. Then, load the mashed potatoes on top, either by making a well or by carefully placing them centered and away from the edges. Top the potatoes with the rest of the ground beef mixture, forming the whole thing into a loaf shape. Besides that, the recipe basically follows the same beat as a classic beef meatloaf recipe.
Variations on mashed potato stuffed meatloaf
If the idea of this meal has you drooling, you'll be happy to know that this isn't the only type of stuffed meatloaf out there to try. Besides filling it with mashed potatoes, you could also try making an egg-stuffed meatloaf recipe. This version has two hard-boiled eggs concealed within so that when you slice into the meat, you get a truly eye-catching dish.
Another unique stuffed spin on this classic meal is prosciutto-stuffed meatloaf. This delicious twist contains slices of cured ham along with cheese for a decadent dinner. Speaking of cheese, another option is to simply make a cheese-stuffed meatloaf for a rich dinner oozing with melted goodness.
Whether it's cheese, mashed potatoes, eggs, or something else entirely, there are plenty of ingredients that you can use to fill this comfort food. Regardless of which you pick, you will be pleasantly surprised by the excellent results.