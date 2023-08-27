All You Need Is String Cheese For The Easiest, Cheesiest Stuffed Meatloaf
Meatloaf can be delicious, but it can also have a bit of a reputation at the dinner table for being a less-than-appetizing meal. You may have had your share of dry or overdone meatloaves, those lacking in flavor due to being underseasoned, or those that are simply lackluster. Starting with a good base meatloaf recipe can help, but if you're looking for something with a little more pizzazz. There are plenty of ways to spice up the average meatloaf to make it more exciting — from smothering it in sauces to wrapping it in puff pastry.
One of the easiest ways to make meatloaf night more fun starts with a few pieces of mozzarella string cheese. By stuffing the meatloaf's center with stretchy, gooey mozzarella, you get the perfect amount of cheese in each slice. Combine that with a tangy marinara topping, and this Italian-inspired meatloaf is the perfect cheesy, cheap, and easy weeknight recipe.
A cheesier, tastier meatloaf
Layering string cheese into the center of your meatloaf isn't difficult, but the results make a big difference in flavor. To infuse your meatloaf with cheese, simply grease a loaf pan (8 x 4 inches is preferred) and put half of your meat into the bottom. Then, take two sticks of string cheese and press them slightly into the ground meat, positioning them close to one of the short sides of the pan. Cut a third cheese stick in half and place one of each half near the tops of the other sticks, filling the gap and ensuring that the mozzarella fully runs through the meatloaf.
Don't want to use string cheese? You can certainly use store-bought mozzarella instead. Simply cut the cheese into strips, about ½ inch thick, and position them in a similar way. After baking, glaze the meatloaf with marinara sauce; you can also add a bit of marinara to your meatloaf mix for extra flavor.
More string cheese kitchen hacks
Want to use up your remaining string cheese after whipping up a delicious meatloaf dinner? There are plenty of other string cheese hacks to help add some cheesy fun to your future meals. If you still have ground meat, you can cut up your string cheese into cubes and use it in a similar fashion as the stuffing for meatballs (which are basically just round, miniature meatloaves). Try plunking them into sauce and tossing them with pasta, or spear them with toothpicks for easy dipping.
Another easy way to use extra string cheese is to turn it into mozzarella sticks. Simply batter each stick with an egg wash, flour, and panko breadcrumbs, then bake in the oven or air fry until crispy and golden.
A different fun treat involves taking string cheese and making pizza rollups with crescent roll dough. Take a square of crescent dough (two triangular pieces pinched together), layer some pepperoni down the center, and place a string cheese stick on top. Roll it up, brush it with a bit of garlic and olive oil or butter, and then bake til golden and cooked through. Dip the rolls in marinara sauce for an easy, fun snack or dinner.