All You Need Is String Cheese For The Easiest, Cheesiest Stuffed Meatloaf

Meatloaf can be delicious, but it can also have a bit of a reputation at the dinner table for being a less-than-appetizing meal. You may have had your share of dry or overdone meatloaves, those lacking in flavor due to being underseasoned, or those that are simply lackluster. Starting with a good base meatloaf recipe can help, but if you're looking for something with a little more pizzazz. There are plenty of ways to spice up the average meatloaf to make it more exciting — from smothering it in sauces to wrapping it in puff pastry.

One of the easiest ways to make meatloaf night more fun starts with a few pieces of mozzarella string cheese. By stuffing the meatloaf's center with stretchy, gooey mozzarella, you get the perfect amount of cheese in each slice. Combine that with a tangy marinara topping, and this Italian-inspired meatloaf is the perfect cheesy, cheap, and easy weeknight recipe.