Prosciutto-Stuffed Meatloaf Adds A Blend Of Flavors You Won't Forget
Meatloaf may be a classic comfort food, but that doesn't mean you've got to stick to the same plain version every single time. In fact, there are plenty of ways that it gets livened up. One popular way is to replace the usual loaf with a stuffed version. The sky really is the limit when it comes to stuffed meatloaf, but one that really stands out — with a delicious blend of unforgettable flavors — is meatloaf with a prosciutto center.
If you've ever enjoyed bacon-wrapped meatloaf, then the prosciutto-stuffed version is also right up your alley. Think of it as a step up into gourmet. With its delicate range of flavors that include salty, sweet, and even buttery goodness, prosciutto adds unexpected notes and textures that will have your tastebuds singing for more. And that's not to mention all of the other complimentary flavors that are often included right along with it.
Consider adding cheese as well
Naturally, many stuffed meatloaves have a gooey center filled with melted cheese — yum! And prosciutto also goes well with cheese, whether it's on a charcuterie board or in a juicy stuffed meatloaf. Generally, provolone is a perfect cheese to complement this meat. Its mild, creamy flavor gives a good balance to the saltiness of the cured meat. Provolone is also pliable and has an excellent melt factor, which makes it an excellent companion to prosciutto in meatloaf.
Provolone isn't the only cheese that pairs well with prosciutto for a stuffed meatloaf, however. Mozzarella is another excellent option, as is Havarti. Brie adds a melted layer of additional sweetness and an intriguing mouthfeel. On the opposite side of the cheese spectrum, meatloaf stuffed with gorgonzola and prosciutto can be a fun and unexpected adventure. The sweet and tangy bleu cheese adds a definite sense of intrigue along with the meat — taking that loaf to a whole new level.
More stuffed meatloaf varieties
Stuffed meatloaf is well-known for its versatility. There are almost unlimited possibilities when it comes to the dish, after all. And cheese isn't the only ingredient that joins forces with prosciutto to seriously amp up that Monday-night meatloaf. There are plenty of veggies that are able to do the trick as well. Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus is a tasty treat on its own, but have you ever had it in meatloaf? Spinach is another popular veggie for stuffed meatloaf, and it goes especially well with the provolone and prosciutto combo.
Since prosciutto is literally just Italian for ham, just about anything that goes well with regular ham also goes with the Italian version. To top it off, since pretty much any veggie tastes amazing in stuffed meatloaf, the prospects for different flavor combinations are almost endless. Mushrooms, broccoli, green beans, and even cabbage come to mind. Whichever way prosciutto stuffed meatloaf is served, one thing is certain: it will make for a very memorable meal.