The Utensil Mistake You Must Avoid When Grilling Burgers

When it comes to making the best burgers, there are a few tricks of the trade. Ground beef can be temperamental; its fat content and the cooking style, among other things, can impact its flavor. But whether you're cooking burgers over a charcoal grill or right on the stove top, there's one cardinal rule: Avoid letting the juices run. That means you should never poke those burgers with a fork, even if you think it will cook them better — especially if you're cooking them right on the grill grates.

When the juices run from a burger, it allows the burger to dry up. Doing so means that when your guests dig into that first bite, they're left with a dry burger that lacks the right flavor and texture.

In addition to avoiding this utensil mistake, there are a number of other ways to prevent burger meat from getting too dry.