The Reason Tomato Knives Are Actually Perfect For Cutting Cake

No matter what milestone you're celebrating, it's always a little sweeter with a slice of cake. Birthdays demand it, but even getting through a regular old work week can be a cake-worthy occasion, especially if you've got a boxed cake in the pantry. One reason why cakes seem so decadent and special is that it takes time to bake and decorate a whole confection. But you can spend all that time carefully frosting a cake only to cut it improperly, mangling all that hard work with the stroke of a knife.

If you want to get a picture-perfect slice of cake (and leave the rest of it looking pretty good too), reach for a serrated tomato knife to get the job done. The blade was designed to cut soft, delicate fruits without squishing, and it serves the same purpose for a soft, delicate cake.

If you don't already own a tomato knife, but you love cake, you don't need anything fancy to get the job done. A decent tomato knife can be had for around $10 to $20. In addition to producing crisp cake slices, it's also the perfect tool for tackling any soft or sticky baked goods without losing volume or structure, like croissants, muffins, and even lemon bars. It's also, of course, super handy to have when tomato season rolls around.