Seamlessly Cut Cake With A Simple Hot Water Hack

Everyone wants to have their cake and eat it too, which inevitably leads to the anxiety-inducing task of slicing it. While hacks for cutting different types of cakes can be found all over the internet, a basic tweak in technique can make it so much easier. This simple technique that uses hot water is one that professional chefs have known and used for ages. The best part is you don't need any fancy equipment; all you need is a sturdy knife and some hot water. Use the hot water to heat the knife between slices, making sure to wipe off any frosting or cake crumbs between each slice.

The simple process of heating the knife before slicing through layers of cake and frosting is a game-changer. Plus, it can work for just about any cake you throw at it, especially hard-to-handle ice cream cakes for kids' birthday parties. If you have a knife and a source of hot water, you're ready to master this simple trick, but specialty knives can make slicing even easier for some hard-to-slice cakes.