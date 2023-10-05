It's Almost Too Easy To Grill Up Oysters In A Flash

Oysters were not always the fancy food item they are considered to be these days. According to Mark Kurlansky's book, "The Big Oyster: History on the Half Shell," at one point in the late nineteenth century, their numbers were so prolific that "at any moment at least six million oysters were on barges tied up at the waterfront."

This made them a very affordable meal for the working class then, a far cry from the champagne and oyster dining fantasies of today.

Oysters are usually best in the colder months, which means that it is not particularly easy to get fresh oysters of high quality during the summer. While there are good reasons for not purchasing frozen oysters, cooking them makes them safe and tasty for consumption when the weather is warm. And what better way to prepare oysters in warm weather than to fire up the grill and cook them on the half-shell? A bonus of this method is that it cooks up in a flash, perfect for a party with friends or a solo treat-yourself evening at home.