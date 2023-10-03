Costco's Loaded Mashed Potatoes Are Not Playing Around

If you want to cut down on dinner prep time, Costco has you covered with its new, loaded mashed potatoes. Footage of the premade potato dish was posted to Instagram by Costco Hot Finds. Each package contains six servings of potatoes, pre-portioned out. The potatoes have been spotted in the deli section of Costco stores, priced around $3.50 per pound — making each package around $13.

The dish is made from around 3 ½ pounds of mashed Yukon gold potatoes, which are then topped off with pats of Costco's Kirkland Signature-branded butter. Bacon bits, shredded parmesan and mozzarella cheese, and sour cream finish off each mound of the potatoes. The package provides instructions for heating the potatoes: Bake the tray in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes.

In previous years, Costco has sold packages of mashed potatoes ahead of Thanksgiving for around $2 per pound, though the containers were not pre-portioned and didn't contain all the toppings of the loaded potato option.