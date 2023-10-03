The Clever Freezer Hack For Ready-To-Cook Steak In A Flash

The problem with thawing food — and meat in particular — is you shouldn't do it quickly. Sure, you could put a steak in a microwave's defrost cycle, but the texture is likely to be ruined. This has to do with ice crystal formation.

When you freeze a food, the water in that food freezes, forming ice crystals that can damage the food's cell walls, ruining its texture. You want to freeze meat (and everything else) as fast as possible so that only smaller crystals have a chance to form. Thawing turns this process on its head; you want those crystals to dissolve slowly, because rapid thawing also damages the meat's cell walls.

You have to take time with thawing. And because marinating takes hours, you're due for a slow, slow process. But if you freeze the meat in the marinade in a Ziploc bag, it skips that part of the process and saves you time. You still want to thaw it slowly, but the excess liquid in the marinade isn't a problem here (as long as there's space in the bag). It's not within the meat itself, which is where slow-freezing disruption is a problem.