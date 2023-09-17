The Genius Clock Hack For Perfect Grill Marks Every Time

While making perfect grill marks is easy, it does take a little bit of prep and grilling know-how to get it exactly right. Before you start grilling, make sure that the grates are clean and rubbed down with oil so that your meat doesn't stick, which will rip the grill marks right off of a more delicate piece of meat like salmon. Also, season and oil your meat before you put it on the grill, which will also help to keep it from sticking to the grates.

Controlling the heat is the most important part of grilling, and it's especially true when you're going for grill mark perfection. Make sure the grill is preheated to medium or medium-high before you add any meat to the surface, and make your marks over direct heat, otherwise, the meat will stick or you won't get dark marks. Worse, if you don't preheat, some marks will be lighter and others darker as the grill heats up while you're cooking, which looks a little sloppy.

Practice your grill marks by grilling pieces of sliced white bread at 10:00 and 2:00 to get the hang of it before you go pro with a pricey tomahawk. You can also use burger buns for practice if you don't want to waste bread. Once you get the hang of how to make perfect grill marks, you'll be marking up all your backyard barbecued foods just to flex your grill skills.