The Most Consistent Way To Keep Your Salad Greens Fresh Is Also The Simplest

Salad is one of those staples it's just generally good to keep around the house. (You never know when the mood for a Caesar is going to strike.) But anyone who always has salad on hand is familiar with the downside of the doing so. Salad greens often go bad quickly, and there are few things more disgusting than wilted, slimy salad greens.

So, how do you keep salad greens fresh for as long as possible, so you don't have to either throw them away or spend precious time picking out the gross bits? There are a few different things you can do, but the most important tip for preserving salad greens is also the simplest. And it's one you're quite possibly already doing: Use the crisper drawer. Seriously. It's there for a reason. Although it's important to note that you might not be using it correctly (and it's time to correct that).