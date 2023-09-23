Why It's So Important To Dry Your Salad Greens Before Assembly

Salads are a great way to eat light meals that won't lay you out for the day. For one of the most basic foods in existence, though, there are a surprising number of ways to mess up salads. Overdressing them, underdressing them, using ingredients with a mix of flavor profiles that don't go together — these are mistakes most people realize and try not to make.

But one of the most common mistakes people make with salads is one you might not even think of: Failing to dry salad greens after washing them. Sure, you want to wash lettuce just like you want to wash most fruits and vegetables — but you don't want to leave them dripping wet afterward. It's not just that this messes with texture; it's that this has a profoundly negative effect on whatever dressing you're using (even if you're making your own salad dressing), and a salad with messed-up dressing is no salad at all.