For Elevated Fish Burgers, Ginger Is The Punchy Ingredient You Need

If you love burgers but are trying to eat less red meat, fish burgers make a great alternative to beef. When considering fish options, tuna, tilapia, and salmon make tasty selections that can be elevated even further when you incorporate the right ingredients. For example, ginger is a perfect choice for homemade fish burgers, pairing nicely with seafood's subtle, delicate flavors.

Ginger root has been used in cooking since ancient times and is beloved for its nutritional properties. Per Medical News Today, it positively impacts immune function and aids healthy digestion. As for the flavor, ginger imparts notes of savory warmth to dishes along with a bit of mild sweetness. This flavor profile works well with fish and seafood, as it amends — not overwhelms — the refined flavors. Ginger root is available in different formats, including fresh and powdered forms. However, while derived from the same source, there are some notable differences between fresh and dried ginger.