The 2-Ingredient Meat Glaze That's Too Easy To Pass Up

Once you settle on a glaze, you can spread it on anything meaty (or meat-like). If the meat or protein is delicate, like shrimp, boneless and skinless chicken breast, or tofu, spread the glaze on the uncooked surface and cook it using medium heat so the glaze doesn't burn. If you're making something with crispy skin, like chicken thighs or drumsticks, cook the meat most of the way and then brush the glaze on in the last few minutes.

You can also use your glaze for two-step cooking. Try marinating salmon filets before cooking them in your glaze, and then brush the remaining glaze on top when the fish is almost ready, then flash them under the broiler until the glaze bubbles to make a caramelized candy-like coating.

Once you get the hang of mixing up homemade meat glaze, you'll probably find a lot of other ways to incorporate it in your cooking, like as a dipping sauce for french fries or chicken nuggets, or add it as an accompaniment to a charcuterie board. The best part is that you only need a few tablespoons of each to make enough glaze for a few pieces of meat, so it's the perfect way to use up a bottle or jar of mustard and jam before it's out of date. It'll also free up your fridge for new condiments.