Are There Any Real Benefits To Aging Ice Cream Custard Before Churning?

Making homemade ice cream may seem like a daunting task, but it can be a fun activity that can result in original flavor combinations you'd never find in an actual scoop shop. And just like you can make ice cream at home, you can also make ice cream's more velvety cousin, frozen custard. In general, every online recipe you can find for frozen custard will tell you the same thing: you should let the custard base age while chilling overnight before you get to churning.

But what if you don't want to wait? Do you absolutely have to let the base age first? Are there even any actual benefits to aging ice cream custard before churning? Yes, but they have nothing to do with how it makes the end result taste. Instead, the benefits are entirely based on how much easier it makes the preparation process. It turns out that if you age your ice cream custard before churning it, your life will be a lot easier.