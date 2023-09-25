Why It's Not Worth Looking At McDonald's Social Media For Food Deals
Most fast-food restaurants have a presence on social media these days and McDonald's is no exception. However, customers should think twice if they believe following the chain on social media will score them great deals on food. Most establishments use social media to deepen engagement with customers, often through the use of humor and irreverent posts. Consider this recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which is certainly fun and cute, but provides no useful insider info.
when ur being mean to me this is who ur being mean to pic.twitter.com/yRnhqrJtcA
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 6, 2023
Restaurants are less inclined to post information on recent specials, as there are lots of other channels for customers to access that information. Additionally, scouring through the many posts in search of a deal can take time, especially when most of the specials can be easily accessed on the McDonald's app without nearly as much searching. To this end, there are quite a few ways to save at the chain that don't involve social media. For instance, McDonald's is committed to rewarding its most loyal customers simply for patronizing the restaurant on a regular basis.
Sign up for MyMcDonald's Rewards to access great deals
MyMcDonald's Rewards is accessible through the restaurant's mobile app and allows customers to earn points for every purchase they make. Upon earning a certain number of points, customers are then privy to assorted freebies and deals, which are available in four distinct tiers. For instance, customers can choose from a free iced coffee, a medium order of fries, or a six-piece McNugget upon gaining 3,000 points (which is the second tier of rewards).
For Rewards members, every dollar spent is equal to 100 points. To join the program, simply download the app and sign up to become a rewards member. If you're ordering in the app, points are immediately applied to the purchase. When ordering in-store or at the drive-thru, you must use a special code to ensure your points are applied. When you earn a sufficient number of points, you can access all the great deals available within the app. McDonald's also honors program members with a free Big Mac upon signing up (provided you make a purchase of at least $1).
Check out the Dollar Menu for more affordable finds
McDonald's wants all of its customers to enjoy delicious fast-food offerings, even those working with a tighter budget. In this case, the restaurant's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu is replete with many great items that won't break the bank. Even better, this affordable menu features both breakfast and lunch or dinner options. If you arrive at the fast-food establishment early enough, you can choose from a sausage burrito, sausage McMuffin, or a sausage biscuit. These items can also be accompanied by a tasty fried hash brown for a well-rounded breakfast.
Once breakfast service is over, customers can pick up a McChicken sandwich and fries for an ultra-low price. Other options include a McDouble burger or an order of chicken nuggets. The low-cost menu also features an assortment of beverages, including Coke, sweet tea, and Fanta orange soda, among many others. For a relatively small amount of money, you can enjoy a variety of tasty combinations at McDonald's whenever you experience a fast-food craving, no social media required.