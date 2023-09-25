Why It's Not Worth Looking At McDonald's Social Media For Food Deals

Most fast-food restaurants have a presence on social media these days and McDonald's is no exception. However, customers should think twice if they believe following the chain on social media will score them great deals on food. Most establishments use social media to deepen engagement with customers, often through the use of humor and irreverent posts. Consider this recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which is certainly fun and cute, but provides no useful insider info.

when ur being mean to me this is who ur being mean to pic.twitter.com/yRnhqrJtcA — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 6, 2023

Restaurants are less inclined to post information on recent specials, as there are lots of other channels for customers to access that information. Additionally, scouring through the many posts in search of a deal can take time, especially when most of the specials can be easily accessed on the McDonald's app without nearly as much searching. To this end, there are quite a few ways to save at the chain that don't involve social media. For instance, McDonald's is committed to rewarding its most loyal customers simply for patronizing the restaurant on a regular basis.