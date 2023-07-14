McDonald's Social Media Head Admits Grimace Shake Trend Was 'One Of A Kind'
As part of a promotion celebrating the fictional character Grimace's birthday on June 12, McDonald's released a purple berry-flavored milkshake, as well as a combo meal including a Big Mac, McNuggets, and fries with the drink. But, the birthday celebration didn't completely turn out to be the lighthearted promotion that McDonald's had planned.
Instead, TikTok users created a bizarre trend based on the drink. Videos often began with someone taking a sip of the shake, wishing Grimace (who is actually a taste bud) a happy birthday, and giving a short review of the drink. The video would then cut to horror movie-like scenarios, with users faking their own deaths, pretending to pass out, or showing off fake injuries — often covered in the spilled purple shake. Of course, the shake isn't actually dangerous, but still, the TikTok #grimaceshake tag has garnered over 2.5 billion views.
Guillaume Huin, Head of Social Media for McDonald's, voiced his thoughts on the strange trend over on Twitter. Though he admitted in the tweet that he was initially doubtful, he came to appreciate the trend. He called it "a level of genius creativity and organic fun that I could never dream about or plan for," and stated that the fast food chain only provided the "tools" to empower fans.
The bizarre trend gave the shake plenty of attention
Guillaume Huin admitted that he initially didn't want to acknowledge the trend, citing concerns over risking the success of the campaign by getting involved. However, he changed his mind after observing the "brilliant creativity, unfiltered fun, [and] peak absurdist gen z humor" of the videos. He dispelled rumors that the McDonald's team "planted" the trend, and credited TikTok user Austin Frazier's video with kicking it off.
I have received so many questions about the Grimace Trend and how McDonald's handled it.
I shared on LinkedIn but here is an insider view from the social media team of what happened :
- if you think we planted the grimace shake trend, thank you. So much. But you think way too... pic.twitter.com/dMjxSu9jkD
— guillaumehuin (@HuinGuillaume) July 12, 2023
"I've seen videos which levels of production and craft made me smile silently in admiration and wonder," Huin said. He concluded his tweet with a "Thank you, Grimace. We miss youuu," after calling the whole experience "a one of a kind campaign." Even actress Courtney Cox joined in on the trend.
The Grimace Shake may have been a limited-time offering from the fast food chain, but the viral videos will live on to memorialize it. And, since this was a birthday celebration for Grimace, perhaps fans will find a new way to commemorate the occasion for next year.