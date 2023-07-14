McDonald's Social Media Head Admits Grimace Shake Trend Was 'One Of A Kind'

As part of a promotion celebrating the fictional character Grimace's birthday on June 12, McDonald's released a purple berry-flavored milkshake, as well as a combo meal including a Big Mac, McNuggets, and fries with the drink. But, the birthday celebration didn't completely turn out to be the lighthearted promotion that McDonald's had planned.

Instead, TikTok users created a bizarre trend based on the drink. Videos often began with someone taking a sip of the shake, wishing Grimace (who is actually a taste bud) a happy birthday, and giving a short review of the drink. The video would then cut to horror movie-like scenarios, with users faking their own deaths, pretending to pass out, or showing off fake injuries — often covered in the spilled purple shake. Of course, the shake isn't actually dangerous, but still, the TikTok #grimaceshake tag has garnered over 2.5 billion views.

Guillaume Huin, Head of Social Media for McDonald's, voiced his thoughts on the strange trend over on Twitter. Though he admitted in the tweet that he was initially doubtful, he came to appreciate the trend. He called it "a level of genius creativity and organic fun that I could never dream about or plan for," and stated that the fast food chain only provided the "tools" to empower fans.