Even Though It Saves Time, Don't Jam Too Many Cakes Into Your Oven

Making a massive cake (or cakes) for an occasion or baking cakes for a living can be overwhelming. While it might be tempting, don't jam too many cakes into your oven at once — and be careful about how you slam the oven door. If you don't have an industrial range or two ovens, the rule of thumb is one large cake per rack and, max, two small cakes per rack.

The reason behind not crowding your oven space is simple. Air can't flow evenly if there are too many things in an oven at once, resulting in cakes that may not bake (or one that may be too brown and one that may be raw).

Even though it can save time to bake multiple layers of cake at once, it's best to take your time when baking and schedule accordingly. Not stuffing an oven with cakes will also prevent redoing any cake that doesn't cook, which can be very frustrating.