How To Properly Clean Copper Mugs

Copper can tarnish for all sorts of reasons, but one of the key ones is moisture. Regardless of how it got there, though, there are a few methods you can use to deal with it. Lemons and salt are the first. Cut a lemon into quarters, dip it into either table or sea salt (both work), then scrub the copper slowly with the fruit until it takes the tarnish off. It should work immediately.

The second method is vinegar and salt. Combine one cup of vinegar, five cups of water, and one tablespoon of table salt (sea salt won't denature nearly as easily). Put the solution into a relatively deep saucepan, put the mug in there with it, and bring it to a boil on the stove. The tarnish should come off naturally.

The third method, meanwhile, makes use of vinegar and that old cleaner's friend: baking soda. Make a solution out of three parts baking soda and one part vinegar, use a sponge to get it onto the tarnish in small circular motions, and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Just rinse it off and the tarnish should be gone.

There's no wrong answer among these methods; it comes down to personal preference. Whatever method you use, make sure to keep your copper mugs clean and tarnish-free, and you'll be enjoying Moscow Mules for years to come.