The Efficient Way To Clean Brass Pans And Make Them Shine

The way people talk about it, you'd think that cast iron and stainless steel pans are the only two types on the market. But there are plenty of other options, and one of the best kinds available is brass. Made from an alloy composed of copper and zinc, the use of brass accouterments in relation to cooking can be traced back thousands of years, and it's common knowledge that the metal itself is able to conduct heat evenly and quickly.

Simply put, brass cookware made today looks, well, seriously cool: It's pretty notable for its burnished exterior, an aesthetic that can really bring a rustic quality to your kitchen. However, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that brass pans have their drawbacks. The cleaning and seasoning process isn't as long (nor as ferociously litigated) for brass cookware as it is for, say, cast iron; nor is cleaning brass pans quite as painless as it is for cleaning stainless steel ones. Unlike either of those materials, the main thing you're combating when it comes to brass here is tarnish.

Luckily, there are ways to combat that. After you use a magnet to figure out whether you're dealing with solid brass or brass-coated pans (a magnet will stick to brass-coated, in which case you should scrub very gently and carefully so as to avoid wearing off the coating), you're ready to get down to business.