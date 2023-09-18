The Best Way To Reheat Biscuits To Keep Them Soft And Fresh

Is there anything better than a warm, buttery biscuit fresh out of the oven? No, there isn't. But a reheated biscuit can come pretty darn close.

Don't believe it? It's true that leftover biscuits are often — if not usually — bad. When you pop them in the microwave, they can turn into soggy shells of their former selves. Unless you leave them in too long, that is. Then they turn into hard tack. The solution is folding each biscuit up in a wrung-out paper towel, which will insulate and moisten them. But the microwave isn't your only option. When you bake, fry, or toast your biscuits, they can warm up almost as good as new.

There's a catch: For best results, you first have to store them right. The key is to limit exposure to the air, which accelerates the staling process. If you have a whole tray of leftover biscuits (lucky you!) one easy way to do this is to let them cool, then wrap the whole tray in plastic or foil wrap. You can also wrap individual biscuits this way. Do that, and you're one step closer to delicious leftover biscuits.