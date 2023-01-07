10 Substitutes You Can Use In Place Of Parchment Paper

Parchment paper is different from wax paper, but it's incredibly handy to have in the kitchen. Made from cotton fibers and/or wood pulp, it's particularly helpful to use while baking, as it's nonstick and can stand temperatures as high as 428 degrees Fahrenheit.

That nonstick surface makes parchment paper good for other things besides baking, too. Reynolds says it can be used for covering surfaces when rolling out dough, and making parcels for cooking fish and vegetables. You can also put it on top of meats and chicken that need to be pounded thin, use it to protect countertops when making crafts, or use it to wrap cookies or flowers.

Some people might get frustrated using parchment paper as it keeps its rolled up shape, but there are two foolproof methods for getting parchment paper to lie flat: Crumple the torn-off sheet, or dampen your baking pan before using.

However, what about those times when you don't have parchment paper? Fortunately, there are lots of other ways to prevent food from sticking to pans. Here we explore 10 options, and best of all, you'll probably have most of them in your house already.