Chipotle's Hugely Popular Carne Asada Is Coming Back For A Limited Run
Chipotle is the go-to destination for those who crave customization in their tacos, salads, and quesadillas. Every menu item offers the flexibility to choose your preferred protein and top it with a variety of options, including rice, beans, various salsas, and more. Today, the chain has exciting news — the return of one of its most beloved proteins: Carne asada. According to Chipotle's press release, this grilled sensation is returning to restaurants across the U.S. and Canada for a limited, though unspecified, period of time.
This is the third time Chipotle is serving the marinated, seasoned meat since it was first introduced on their menu in 2019. The restaurant proclaimed that the carne asada is a customer favorite, featuring tender steak flavored with a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano, with a hint of lime and fresh cilantro. Additionally, the carne asada protein option can now be added to the popular and customizable quesadillas that were added to the menu in 2021. Since the carne asada option has already proved successful, with 10 million orders during its initial run and attracting many new customers, this combination is bound to be popular. As an added bonus, Chipotle is offering free delivery for orders that include carne asada between September 14 and October 1, 2023 (with some restrictions).
All about the customizable quesadillas
Chipotle's customizable quesadillas have amassed a devoted following on social media. They are a unique menu item in that they can only be ordered online, through the app, or through third-party delivery platforms. Since their debut, Chipotle enthusiasts — both employees and fans alike — have shared their creative approaches to customizing these quesadillas. Most notably, the internet buzzed with excitement over the Philly cheesesteak quesadilla, but it was initially met with resistance from Chipotle's workers and some stores even had signs discouraging its ordering. However, Chipotle eventually embraced this customer-driven innovation and officially added it to the menu.
With the latest menu update, Chipotle is paying homage to this beloved fan-favorite dish by introducing the new carne asada option. Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief brand officer, remarked, "Over the past few years, our fans' passion for carne asada has rivaled any other Chipotle menu item. Now, we've answered the call, brought back this iconic protein, and introduced an entirely new way to enjoy carne asada with the Carne Asada Quesadilla."