Chipotle's Hugely Popular Carne Asada Is Coming Back For A Limited Run

Chipotle is the go-to destination for those who crave customization in their tacos, salads, and quesadillas. Every menu item offers the flexibility to choose your preferred protein and top it with a variety of options, including rice, beans, various salsas, and more. Today, the chain has exciting news — the return of one of its most beloved proteins: Carne asada. According to Chipotle's press release, this grilled sensation is returning to restaurants across the U.S. and Canada for a limited, though unspecified, period of time.

This is the third time Chipotle is serving the marinated, seasoned meat since it was first introduced on their menu in 2019. The restaurant proclaimed that the carne asada is a customer favorite, featuring tender steak flavored with a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano, with a hint of lime and fresh cilantro. Additionally, the carne asada protein option can now be added to the popular and customizable quesadillas that were added to the menu in 2021. Since the carne asada option has already proved successful, with 10 million orders during its initial run and attracting many new customers, this combination is bound to be popular. As an added bonus, Chipotle is offering free delivery for orders that include carne asada between September 14 and October 1, 2023 (with some restrictions).