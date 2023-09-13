Chipotle's Carne Asada Review: The Third Time's A Charm For This Menu Item

For most of Chipotle's history, chicken, steak, and pork carnitas were the only options for protein power. To further satisfy an ever-picky eating world, the chain has experimented with adding new proteins throughout the years, such as Barbacoa in 2010 and the plant-based Sofritas in 2014. This year, one of those former proteins is making a comeback: carne asada.

First hitting stores in the latter part of 2019, carne asada rapidly became the company's fastest-selling new protein with 10 million curious customers trying it out. Still, Chipotle wasn't fully satisfied with it and found a new meat supplier before bringing it back in the fall of 2020... before it vanished, again.

Chipotle is now giving carne asada a new lease on life for a limited time only. Will it be that the third time's the charm for the protein, or will it follow its earlier 2023 brethren chicken al pastor out the door and onto to browner pastor-s? We got a sneak peek and eat at the latest and perhaps greatest incarnation of Chipotle's carne asada, and here is our chew and review for you to stew on...