Thanks To TikTok, Chipotle Is Making Fajita Quesadillas A Real Menu Item

Back in December 2022, as part of her "Eating What Employees Would Order" series, TikTok user Alexis Frost posted a video sharing her food from Chipotle. She ordered a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies, which was meant to mimic the taste of a Philly cheesesteak. She dipped the quesadilla in some sour cream and salsa before giving the meal a 10 out of 10 rating.

The video acquired more than 162,000 likes, and the official Chipotle account even commented, writing "sooo should we tell them now?" on January 6. TikTok user Keith Lee stitched Frost's video, taste-testing the food for himself and adding vinaigrette to dip the quesadilla. He called it "the crossover I never knew I needed." With the vinaigrette, he gave the meal "a 9.8/10." However, after adding sour cream to the mix, he upgraded the rating to a 10/10.

Now, the chain is making it easier than ever to enjoy the meal. Chipotle is adding new quesadilla menu options, exclusively on the Chipotle app and website.