Thanks To TikTok, Chipotle Is Making Fajita Quesadillas A Real Menu Item
Back in December 2022, as part of her "Eating What Employees Would Order" series, TikTok user Alexis Frost posted a video sharing her food from Chipotle. She ordered a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies, which was meant to mimic the taste of a Philly cheesesteak. She dipped the quesadilla in some sour cream and salsa before giving the meal a 10 out of 10 rating.
The video acquired more than 162,000 likes, and the official Chipotle account even commented, writing "sooo should we tell them now?" on January 6. TikTok user Keith Lee stitched Frost's video, taste-testing the food for himself and adding vinaigrette to dip the quesadilla. He called it "the crossover I never knew I needed." With the vinaigrette, he gave the meal "a 9.8/10." However, after adding sour cream to the mix, he upgraded the rating to a 10/10.
Now, the chain is making it easier than ever to enjoy the meal. Chipotle is adding new quesadilla menu options, exclusively on the Chipotle app and website.
Chipotle took note of the TikTok trend
Chipotle took note of the TikTok sensation and followed through by making some adjustments to its menu in collaboration with Alexis Frost and Keith Lee, per a Feb. 27 press release. Soon, customers will be able to enjoy the addition of fajita veggies to its already existing quesadilla options, as well as one brand-new meal.
Beginning March 2, customers can grab Frost's exact order, called the "Fajita Quesadilla Hack": a quesadilla stuffed with steak, fajita veggies, and Monterey jack cheese, with sides of roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, and sour cream. The "Keithadilla" will be almost the same, but will swap out the corn salsa for Lee's coveted chipotle-honey vinaigrette.
@alexis.frost
@alexis.frost this has been one of my faves ever since it was suggested . #mrsfrost #chipotle #quesadilla #foodie #foodtok #fastfood
Customers can order the quesadillas in-app or on its website, for pickup or delivery. Chipotle is keeping Frost and Lee involved in the launch, and the two will be surprising a few fans who order the foods in Lee's hometown of Las Vegas sometime in March.