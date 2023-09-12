Costco Is Jumping Right Into Fall With New Caramel Apple Mini Cakes

Costco has already started celebrating the arrival of fall with the release of its fan-favorite pumpkin streusel muffins and famous pumpkin pies that fly off the shelf. Now, the big box retailer has fall enthusiasts talking again with the recent appearance of caramel apple mini cakes. These cinnamon and caramel-flavored treats are a Costco bakery item and come in a box of six large frosted mini cakes for around $9 as of September 2023.

If you have a sweet tooth and a penchant for apple and caramel desserts, these mini cakes might be right up your alley. According to an Instagram reel by a Costco fan, the consistency of the cake is pleasantly moist and not too sweet, while the condensed milk icing brings an element of creamy decadence. The mini cakes are also topped with cooked apples and a drizzle of caramel sauce for the perfect cozy fall dessert that is delicious straight out of the box or briefly warmed up in the microwave.