Carrot Cake Ice Cream Is The Perfect Sweet Treat For Fall

Waiting for a new season to start can feel like forever, especially when all the festive sweet treats you plan on making are contingent upon a few simple changes in the weather. Sure, you could exercise some patience and wait another month before you make, say, some delicious carrot cake, but do you really want to do that? And what if, say, there was a tasty and convenient way to change up one of your favorite seasonal desserts (again, that dessert being carrot cake — we're big fans of carrot cake) and make it something you could enjoy all year round? Truth be told, with a little culinary creativity, there's actually a way you can enjoy carrot cake in all its warming spice glory with or without the presence of colorful leaves on the ground. And that way is ice cream.

Carrot cake ice cream is the perfect dessert to consume when you want those signature fall flavors regardless of the weather. Suppose you're a bonified carrot cake lover like us. In that case, you already know that what sets this tasty layer cake apart from other seasonal confections. Sure enough, you can infuse the flavors and ingredients of this signature dessert into a rich and luscious cream-cheese custard. Once you've perfected the base of this frozen treat, all you need to do is add the right amount of carrots, along with any extras you feel compelled to add such as raisins or pecans. Yet how do you imbue that one-of-a-kind baked carrot essence into a frozen batch of homemade custard?