How To Properly Clean Your Ice Cream Maker

Making homemade ice cream can be a great way to completely customize your frozen desserts. For smaller batches, you can shake up some sugar, heavy cream, salt, and vanilla in a mason jar, then freeze. Then, you can fold in any of your desired mix-ins, like chocolate chunks or nuts, and sprinkle on your favorite toppings. But if you find yourself making a lot of ice cream at home, an ice cream maker may be a worthwhile investment.

To make every batch taste fresh and delicious, you must thoroughly clean the ice cream machine after every use. While a quick rinse with warm water may make your machine appear clean, a thorough cleansing is what's needed to make sure your sweet treats will be safely prepared in the future.

Before you begin cleaning, start by draining as much leftover liquid as you can from the freezing chamber. You can even reach in to grab some of the ice cream by hand to pull it out, so long as you take caution to avoid the churning blades.