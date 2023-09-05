6 Joyba Bubble Tea Flavors, Ranked

The tradition of drinking boba tea originated in Taiwan in the 1980s and has become a trendy fad in the U.S. Boba itself refers to both the sugary gelatinous tapioca balls found in sweetened tea and the tea itself. This black tea historically included sugar and creamer within which these sweet popping balls were suspended.

Joyba took this tradition and ran with it, turning it into an entirely new and exciting concept. It combines tea with fruit, each flavor bursting with joyous little popping boba made from fruit-filled seaweed extract or alginate. These fruity teas come in six unique flavors ranging in caffeine levels, including Blueberry Pomegranate Tea, Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea, Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea, Raspberry Dragon Fruit Black Tea, and its two new botanicals, Strawberry Rose and Sweet Peach Honeysuckle. These teas are available in 12-ounce plastic cups, each with a straw attached for quick and easy drinking.

As boba lovers, we were eager to sample all six of Joyba's unique fruity tea flavors. We honestly loved them all, but since our task was to rank them, these are our choices from least to most favorite.