Stouffer's Frozen Dinners Have A Secret Restaurant Past

Having microwave-friendly meals on hand can be a great way to make meal prep more manageable, allowing you to enjoy a quick and easy dinner without cooking or paying for takeout. If you often purchase frozen foods, chances are you've enjoyed a Stouffer's meal at some point. The brand sells a wide range of frozen foods, including macaroni and cheese, lasagna, and French bread pizzas. Stouffer's even offers low-calorie meals under the Lean Cuisine brand and some plant-based options to appeal to vegetarian and vegan customers.

But before you could find Stouffer's frozen meals in grocery stores, the brand served them in person at restaurants nationwide. In 1924, Mahala and Abraham Stouffer opened "Stouffer Lunch" in Cleveland, Ohio. The couple had previously sold buttermilk and crackers in the city but decided to expand the business to serve sandwiches and Dutch apple pie. The company opened a second location in Detroit, Michigan, in 1926, and more restaurants around the country soon followed.