Stouffer's Is Rolling Out A Brand-New Spicy Mac And Cheese
Few frozen dinner brands can catapult themselves into the collective cultural radar, but Stouffer's is arguably one of them. After all, Stouffer's provided the quarantine meals the Apollo 11 astronauts ate upon their return to Earth. Nevertheless, the company seems to be at it again. Only this time, the brand specializing in frozen prepared meals is entertaining the spicy-food race.
Beginning in September, Stouffer's Ultimate Spicy Nacho Mac will be available at select Walmart stores for $3.99 and expand to other grocery chains nationwide in 2024, according to a press release provided to Daily Meal. The new frozen dinner item will feature a nacho cheese sauce with a piquant mixture of jalapeño puree, plus "chili" and cayenne peppers, which should hit the spot of spice-fiends. However, for those who aren't willing to wait until then, Stouffer's is offering nine contestants the opportunity to receive five boxes delivered right to their front door before anyone else can get them.
How to enter the contest
In observance of National Mac and Cheese Day, which annually occurs on July 14, Stouffer's Instagram is giving less than 10 of its fans a chance to win a privileged first dib on the newly announced product in celebration.
To participate, Instagram users must like the post, follow the company on the social media platform, and tag someone in the comments section with the inclusion of the hashtag #sweepstakes by the holiday — and there seem to be a lot of takers. As one user commented while including the hashtag, "My family is the biggest mac n cheese lovers ever! We eat mac n cheese daily! It is everyone's favorite and we would love to try spicy nacho! Sounds yummylicious." Additionally, others are taking a moment to humorously show their love for the Ulitmate Spicy Nacho Mac's unveiling, like one commenter who simply stated, "My body is ready."
Who can blame them? It's undoubtedly an exciting circumstance of events, especially if you've had to settle with making a homemade version of Stouffer's French bread pizza.