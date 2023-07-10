Stouffer's Is Rolling Out A Brand-New Spicy Mac And Cheese

Few frozen dinner brands can catapult themselves into the collective cultural radar, but Stouffer's is arguably one of them. After all, Stouffer's provided the quarantine meals the Apollo 11 astronauts ate upon their return to Earth. Nevertheless, the company seems to be at it again. Only this time, the brand specializing in frozen prepared meals is entertaining the spicy-food race.

Beginning in September, Stouffer's Ultimate Spicy Nacho Mac will be available at select Walmart stores for $3.99 and expand to other grocery chains nationwide in 2024, according to a press release provided to Daily Meal. The new frozen dinner item will feature a nacho cheese sauce with a piquant mixture of jalapeño puree, plus "chili" and cayenne peppers, which should hit the spot of spice-fiends. However, for those who aren't willing to wait until then, Stouffer's is offering nine contestants the opportunity to receive five boxes delivered right to their front door before anyone else can get them.