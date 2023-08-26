What Is A Costco Shop Card And How Does It Work?
Costco memberships come with a lot of unexpected perks including cheaper gas prices and discounted family vacations. One other little-known offering Costco provides is the Costco shop card.
For those who haven't heard of it, this handy tool is actually a rechargeable gift card. The shop cards never expire and are a great alternative to other types of cards or cash. It's eligible for use in any Costco store, online, or at Costco gas stations. The shop card is available for purchase both in-store and on the Costco website and comes as either a physical card or in a digital format through email. You can check the balance of the shop card online, and members can reload the cards in-person at any Costco warehouse.
One of the biggest bonuses of this card: if you're not a member, you can still shop at Costco with a shop card. So yes, there are actually still some workarounds to shopping at Costco without a membership. Here's how members and non-members alike can get one for themselves.
How to get your hands on a Costco shop card
While the Costco shop card is available for anyone to use, only members can actually purchase them.Whether online or in-store, the card is available through both, so where you buy is up to you. Keep in mind that you cannot use the digital cards at Costco food courts or gas stations, but you can always transfer your digital card to a physical card at a Costco warehouse if you'd like to make a switch. The shop cards are also not eligible to be used at all for any same-day delivery purchases from Costco, but they are eligible for the two-day delivery option. All other purchases are a safe bet.
For members, the Costco shop card could be a great gift for non-member friends. And for non-members, don't be afraid to ask your Costco friend to spot you for one. The Costco shop card is one of the few workarounds to shopping at Costco, and it might be the easiest route to take. Still, it isn't the only one.
An important note for non-members
While the Costco shop card is a great way for non-members to shop, it isn't the only way. For those without a proper membership, or who may be waiting for their own Costco shop card to come in the mail, there are a few other ways to shop in-store.
For starters, any Costco member can bring two guests with them in the store at a time, so you could tag along with a friend the next time they opt to shop at the warehouse chain. If you're only shopping for alcohol, you also don't need a membership at all in some states as some laws require this part of the store to be open to everyone. Check the Costco website before you shop to see if your state is part of the deal.
While Costco shopping hacks like this one do exist for non-members, it's important to practice caution. Costco has gotten much more strict with its rules in recent years, so remember not to take things too far. And if you're feeling pretty desperate to shop at the warehouse chain, it might even be time to splurge on a membership of your own.