What Is A Costco Shop Card And How Does It Work?

Costco memberships come with a lot of unexpected perks including cheaper gas prices and discounted family vacations. One other little-known offering Costco provides is the Costco shop card.

For those who haven't heard of it, this handy tool is actually a rechargeable gift card. The shop cards never expire and are a great alternative to other types of cards or cash. It's eligible for use in any Costco store, online, or at Costco gas stations. The shop card is available for purchase both in-store and on the Costco website and comes as either a physical card or in a digital format through email. You can check the balance of the shop card online, and members can reload the cards in-person at any Costco warehouse.

One of the biggest bonuses of this card: if you're not a member, you can still shop at Costco with a shop card. So yes, there are actually still some workarounds to shopping at Costco without a membership. Here's how members and non-members alike can get one for themselves.