Keep Burgers Warm And Juicy With One Simple Kitchen Staple

To most, the perfect burger is anything but dry. It's bursting with juices, perfectly cooked, and likely made with ground beef that has a little extra fat. But a dry patty can ruin the whole burger, no matter how well it's seasoned or how much fat is in the meat, which is why you want to do everything possible to retain the natural juices from the meat.

There are a few methods for doing this, some of which revolve around the cooking process and others that revolve around the resting and post-cooking process. If you've cooked your burgers ahead of time and won't be serving them right away, there is one secret trick to making sure they don't dry up: wrap them in parchment paper.

This kitchen paper is used for anything from baking cookies to wrapping food, but it also happens to be the easiest way to ensure your burgers stay extra hot and super juicy by the time your guests dig in.