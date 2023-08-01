The Resting Mistake To Avoid When Grilling Burgers

Grilling season is the best time of year — you can step out of your congested kitchen and cook dinner in the open air. And tossing some burgers and hot dogs on the grill means dinner is ready quickly. While it's pretty easy to whip up a decent burger, there are some tricks of the trade that you might want to consider before you fire up that grill. Most importantly, if you're not letting your burgers rest for at least five minutes after grilling, you're missing out on the juiciest version of those beef patties.

Resting meat is essential to cooking it to perfection for a few reasons: Resting finishes the cooking process, and it allows the juices to redistribute. And in addition to resting, there is one other big way to ensure your burgers are a crowd-pleaser: Don't press down on them while they cook. Doing so could make for a dry patty, and sometimes even the best burger sauce isn't enough to make up for that.