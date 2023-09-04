The Best Way To Reheat That Olive Garden Alfredo Sitting In Your Fridge

One of the best things about Olive Garden's delicious fettuccine Alfredo is the generous portion size. However, you will probably find yourself with leftovers at the end of the meal, which will need to be heated up for the best flavor and texture on subsequent days. In this case, you can quickly and easily reheat your leftovers in the oven. Start by breaking out your trusty baking dish and add the fettuccine Alfredo to it. Make sure the pasta forms a single layer on the bottom.

Next, take about 2 tablespoons of water and stir it into the pasta. If you want the leftovers to be extra creamy, use milk in place of water. Now, set the oven to 350 F and place the covered baking dish inside (use aluminum foil if the dish doesn't have an airtight lid). After about ten minutes or so, remove the dish and stir the pasta around to make sure it's evenly heated. The pasta will probably need about five more minutes in the oven after stirring, at which point it should be sufficiently heated up.