The Simple Way To Clean A Greasy Muffin Pan

Muffin pans are a pretty versatile tool when working in the kitchen, as you can use them in a few different ways. Of course, they're often used to make muffins and cupcakes. But they can also be used to create mini taco cups, make perfectly portioned egg bites for breakfast, or bake some cookie bars. But once you've finished using your muffin pan for baking, you may find that your muffin tin has held onto some grease. Before you toss it in the sink to soak, consider an alternative.

As it turns out, your oven may be beneficial for cleaning your greasy muffin tins, too. Once you've finished baking your food — for example, the breakfast staple of blueberry muffins – you'll want to keep the oven heated. After the muffins have been removed from the muffin pan, you can mix up a cleaning solution, and pour it into the muffin cups. Then, allow the cleaning solution to bake inside the pan. Eventually, it will be easy to scrub it from the tray, along with any residue.