The Simple Way To Clean A Greasy Muffin Pan
Muffin pans are a pretty versatile tool when working in the kitchen, as you can use them in a few different ways. Of course, they're often used to make muffins and cupcakes. But they can also be used to create mini taco cups, make perfectly portioned egg bites for breakfast, or bake some cookie bars. But once you've finished using your muffin pan for baking, you may find that your muffin tin has held onto some grease. Before you toss it in the sink to soak, consider an alternative.
As it turns out, your oven may be beneficial for cleaning your greasy muffin tins, too. Once you've finished baking your food — for example, the breakfast staple of blueberry muffins – you'll want to keep the oven heated. After the muffins have been removed from the muffin pan, you can mix up a cleaning solution, and pour it into the muffin cups. Then, allow the cleaning solution to bake inside the pan. Eventually, it will be easy to scrub it from the tray, along with any residue.
Baking soda will help remove grease
To properly remove grease from a muffin tin, you'll need heat, a little bit of elbow grease, and a cleaning solution. To start, fill a pitcher with hot — but not boiling — water. Next, dissolve two tablespoons of baking soda in it. Baking soda will help to break down grease and neutralize its acid. Once the water and baking soda have been combined, pour a little into each section of the muffin pan, until the cups are 75% full.
Make sure your oven has been heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then, set a timer to let the filled muffin pan bake for 20 minutes. After the timer goes off, the tin can be removed from the oven and allowed to cool. For the best results, however, you'll want to make sure the pan is still slightly warm when you go to remove the solution from it.
Next, your muffin pan can be transferred to the sink, where you can then start scrubbing the grease away. Use some dish soap and a sponge with a scrubbing side, and work through each cup until it's been thoroughly degreased. Then, give the pan a rinse, and allow it to dry.
You can prevent grease buildup
The heat from the oven and hot water should make it easy to remove any stuck-on or burnt pieces of food from the muffin tin. If they're too difficult to remove with the scraper sponge, you can also try using a pan scraper to dislodge the food particles. Adding some extra warm water and soap can assist with the extra stubborn pieces. But you can always take precautions and ensure there's no grease buildup in the first place.
One way to prevent grease from building up on the muffin pan is to make sure you always bake your treats using liners — your muffins may require a little extra effort for removal without them. The paper, silicone, or aluminum liners will protect the surface of the tray from any contact with food, and eliminate the need for any nonstick spray. Plus, they often feature fun colors or patterns, which can add some extra decoration to your baked goods.