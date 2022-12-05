You Can Drink Starbucks Espresso Martinis In The Empire State Building

Some Starbucks fans may want to head to Seattle to indulge their love of the coffee giant. But a new east coast location is giving the company's home base a run for its money. In November, Starbucks opened a massive three-level Starbucks Reserve location inside one of the world's most famous buildings: the Empire State Building.

The location includes 23,000 square feet that go well beyond a typical Starbucks cafe. Along with serving fans' favorite drinks, the location features a full menu with food from Italian bakery Pinci, an assortment of coffee-centered experiences, and a unique cocktail menu with drinks inspired by Starbucks coffee. Other restaurants in NYC have mixed coffee and cocktails before, but not quite like this. The cocktail menu includes the mandatory espresso martini, made with the location-exclusive Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building Microblend coffee. But it also includes an espresso martini flight, which features three different infused liqueurs, as well as a comparison flight that lets you compare Starbucks' whiskey barrel-aged cold brew with Knob Creek Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The entire interior is also decked out in honor of the legendary building it resides in. All three levels of the Starbucks Reserve are decorated with industrial art deco designs that pay tribute to the Empire State Building's legacy and iconic design.