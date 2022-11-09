Daily Meal Survey: The Absolute Best Pumpkin Spice Treat According To Fans

Fall is upon us. While Americans layer on extra sweaters and prep their Thanksgiving grocery lists, most can safely admit they've already had their fair share of pumpkin spice treats this season. A survey conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, via SWNS Digital, found that 80% of surveyed Americans in 2020 loved the flavor of pumpkin spice and most wished that pumpkin-spiced products were available year-round.

Better Homes & Gardens outlines how pumpkin spice doesn't actually contain any pumpkin but is used primarily to flavor pumpkin recipes and includes a spice blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and sometimes clove. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, via USA Today, pumpkin spice is so popular among American consumers because of the scent the blend produces, with warm and fuzzy nostalgic memories and feelings associated with the fall season.

With each passing year, pumpkin spice has only garnered more and more fans. The Guardian showcases how pumpkin spice product sales have exponentially grown 47% over the last five years. Nielsen IQ, via The Guardian, discovered that 24% more pumpkin spice products were purchased in a year-over-year analysis in the market ending July 2022. Out of all the pumpkin spice products available to make or buy, which is the best type of seasonal treat people love to consume?