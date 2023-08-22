The TikTok Olive Garden Hack That Honestly Might Not Be Worth It

If you often crave Italian food, you may enjoy Olive Garden. The restaurant chain sells its meals in-house and to-go but will also sell its sauce à la carte. And one TikTok user posted a video showing how she meal plans using the restaurant's sauce.

The user said she'd seen others using the same method, but this was the first time she'd tried it herself. In the video, she explains that she purchased two large sides of alfredo sauce from the restaurant. The order comes with two bags of breadsticks on the side and costs roughly $14. She says that purchasing the ingredients to make homemade alfredo sauce costs her a little more, at around $17. She did note that she still purchased pasta and chicken from the grocery store to prep separately before combining each with the sauce.

Despite the TikTok user's enthusiasm for the idea, plenty of commenters disagreed, saying the meal wasn't worth what she paid. The hack may save you a trip to the grocery store and some time spent in the kitchen, but the tradeoff is spending more money on the premade sauce. It may be helpful for ultra-busy weeknights, but it won't save you any money in the long run. So if you're looking to save a few dollars, it's likely worth the extra effort to make your own alfredo sauce (or just buy a jar from the grocery store).