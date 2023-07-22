Does Olive Garden Make Their Alfredo Sauce To Order?

Olive Garden has become known for its well-priced Italian-American cuisine. The chain of eateries might be synonymous with bottomless breadsticks, but its creamy pasta dishes attract plenty of visitors, too. Olive Garden's Alfredo sauce can be served a few different ways: on its own or with chicken, shrimp, or steak. And if you were worried the Jimmy Fallon-approved chain wasn't keeping its sauce fresh, you can breathe a sigh of relief; Olive Garden actually makes its Alfredo sauce in multiple batches that are cooked fresh throughout the day, so while it's not necessarily made to order, it's not just sitting around unused for hours on end.

The brand occasionally gets a bad rap, with the internet sometimes making jokes about its quality, but according to its website, you'll never have to worry about its creamy Alfredo sauce coming from frozen. And if you're craving a plate but can't get to your nearest Olive Garden, there are also easy ways you can make your own sauce taste just like the restaurant's version.