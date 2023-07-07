The Top Tip For Turning Strawberries Into A Stunning Cake Decoration

When you're looking for the perfect topping for a homemade strawberry coconut cake (or a variety of cakes, for that matter), look no further than fresh strawberries. The fruit, when thinly sliced lengthwise with a paring knife and layered in a circular pattern on top of your cake, creates a show-stopper look and adds some edible intrigue and height to your baking masterpiece.

If you've never tried topping your cake with strawberries or have tried only to end up with floppy, dried-out pieces of fruit that dull in color, there's one essential tip for achieving a gorgeous fruit-topped cake: jelly glaze. To add a sheen and flavor to a strawberry-topped cake, simply make a fruit glaze with melted fruit jelly, jam, or preserves, thinned out with a bit of water.

The glaze, when gently brushed atop cut and assembled strawberries, acts to preserve the moisture in the fruit as the cake sits and also adds a pop of brightness and shine to make your edible cake decor truly stand out.