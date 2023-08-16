Where Is Vade Nutrition From Shark Tank Today?

Michigan couple Joe and Megan Johnson made a splash on Season 10, Episode 6 of "Shark Tank" with their product line, Vade Nutrition. Fans might recall the energetic introduction to the product involving an abundance of throwing protein powder around (so much so that Joe's black t-shirt resembled a fight with a bag of flour). Vade Nutrition sells pre-packaged pockets of protein powder in food-grade edible film. Available in chocolate and vanilla, it's an innovative product that eliminates the mess that other protein powders make — and it's still in business today.

Joe Johnson recounted how he'd graduated from a finance program at Michigan State and met Megan at a summer camp for college athletes there. The two were inspired to create Vade after Joe's countless messy encounters with protein powder tubs. With the product already available for purchase through their website and on Amazon, the pair sought a deal of $250,000 in exchange for 10% equity. (The Johnsons began selling their product in July 2017, with their appearance on "Shark Tank" happening in November 2018.) Although speculation surrounded the company's low profit margins thus far, two Sharks offered a deal that the Johnsons eventually accepted.

Since the company's appearance on "Shark Tank," Vade Nutrition has gone from strength to strength, with an expanded product line now available at multiple outlets and an expected lifetime sales amounting to a projected $32 million as of 2021. While there have been obstacles, it seems the only way is up for these victorious entrepreneurs.