Where Is Plate Topper From Shark Tank Today?

Although Plate Topper is still in business today, it hasn't been a smooth ride for Michael Tseng. After all, when he introduced Plate Topper on "Shark Tank" in Season 4, Episode 8, "Episode 408," it initially seemed like a done deal. Tseng already had a reliable product with purchase orders from Walmart and QVC lined up that amounted to $1 million. Moreover, he was only initially asking the Sharks for a $90,000 investment in exchange for a 5% stake in the company. It caught the eyes of everyone in the room, and rightfully so — Plate Topper was one of the best food storage containers around, mainly because it was designed to eliminate the need for plastic wrap or containers.

According to Tseng's presentation on the show, he invented the product because he realized there was a better way to store leftovers. He'd spent seven years working on the design, even putting off his work as a practicing physician.

Nevertheless, because of the potential opportunity, Tseng tried to get the best offer he could, which backfired. He walked away with an investment deal from Lori Greiner, but it didn't go as he expected.