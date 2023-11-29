Mark Cuban Says Season 16 Of Shark Tank Will Be His Last

Venture capitalist Mark Cuban has been a fan-favorite shark on "Shark Tank" since Season 2 of the show, but Cuban has announced that he will be leaving the popular show after Season 16. The billionaire businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner confirmed on the "All The Smoke Podcast," "Next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year." Cuban's exit from "Shark Tank" won't be shrouded in mystery, as he revealed that the main reason he wants to leave is to spend more time with his family. Cuban told The Hollywood Reporter, "I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own."

After 14 seasons of Cuban being a shark on "Shark Tank," it may be challenging to replace him. However, this does open the door to bringing some new blood to the show that could add an exciting addition, like perhaps the self-made Hollywood billionaire Tyler Perry. Or, this can give a familiar face a permanent presence on the ABC hit like the Kind executive chairman and "Shark Tank" regular guest Daniel Lubetzky. While fans have begun wondering who will take Cuban's seat after Season 16, they're expressing how they feel about Cuban moving on from the show after all these years.