The Creamy Dip That Will Take Your Burger To The Next Level

These days, burgers are often much more than just a patty with cheese. It almost feels like there's a competition among chefs, fast food joints, and home cooks to develop the most creative ground meat sandwich and truly stretch the boundaries of the bun. Why not play along? If you're making burgers at home, it's pretty easy to level up like some of the most high-profile restaurants by adding one simple standout topping to your burger: a helping of creamy classic spinach dip.

When it comes to burger add-ons, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Everyone likes different accompaniments on their patty, but it's hard to argue that a gooey, cheesy dip isn't at least one of those sought-after toppings. Plus, since most dips often have some kind of cheese element, cheese-based spinach dips can also serve as the cheese layer. And spinach dip is kind of a vegetable, right? The spinach adds at least a bit of nutritional value to the burger in addition to plenty of flavor.