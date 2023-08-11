The Creamy Dip That Will Take Your Burger To The Next Level
These days, burgers are often much more than just a patty with cheese. It almost feels like there's a competition among chefs, fast food joints, and home cooks to develop the most creative ground meat sandwich and truly stretch the boundaries of the bun. Why not play along? If you're making burgers at home, it's pretty easy to level up like some of the most high-profile restaurants by adding one simple standout topping to your burger: a helping of creamy classic spinach dip.
When it comes to burger add-ons, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Everyone likes different accompaniments on their patty, but it's hard to argue that a gooey, cheesy dip isn't at least one of those sought-after toppings. Plus, since most dips often have some kind of cheese element, cheese-based spinach dips can also serve as the cheese layer. And spinach dip is kind of a vegetable, right? The spinach adds at least a bit of nutritional value to the burger in addition to plenty of flavor.
You should add creamy spinach dip to your burger
The perfect burger patty has a nice crunch on the outside but is left slightly underdone in the middle. That grill char adds flavor, and the exterior crispness from the heat helps give the burger two different textures. In addition to enhancing the flavor, adding dip to your burger will also add a new textural element, which builds on the burger's overall profile.
The type of dip you use will vary depending on your tastes, but you can't go wrong with something like hot spinach or spinach-artichoke dip. There are two ways to do this: you can make your own, or you can purchase a store-bought spinach dip (check the frozen appetizer aisle at your local grocery store). Homemade dips often taste better than store-bought stuff, but if you're looking for a quick fix or a way to minimize cooking time, there's nothing wrong with refrigerated or frozen varieties. Just cook according to the package instructions, then spoon atop the patty along with any pickles or complementary condiments. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, stuff the dip inside the patty prior to cooking it for an exciting, melty burst.
Other toppings to complement the spinach dip
Speaking of texture, you'll want to mix different elements that will contrast well. This way, every burger bite has a little something crunchy, cheesy, tender, and chewy. If you're adding a silkier dip to the patty, counteract it with a bit more crunch; the burger's exterior is one way to do this, but you may want something more dominant. A reasonably thick slice of red onion won't wilt the way even the crunchiest lettuce might.
Other crunchy elements worth considering: bacon, potato chips, or fresh jalapeños. These toppings might vary depending on the type of burger you're cooking. Bacon is an iconic burger topping, of course, and it will go with pretty much any kind of meat you use, as will the potato chips' salty profile. For that matter, you might try crispy fried shallots for a bit of oniony zippiness. Jalapeños would be a nice addition if you're serving the spinach dip on top of a chorizo burger or just want a bit of heat. You can also jazz up the spinach and artichokes by adding anything from crab meat to your desired spices for even more flavor in each bite.